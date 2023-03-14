Cardinals Signing LB Kyzir White To Two-Year, $11M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing LB Kyzir White to a two-year, $11 million deal.

White gets to play another season with Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis, who were his coordinator and position coach respectively in Philadelphia this past season.

White, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career this offseason when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

In 2022, White appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 110 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.