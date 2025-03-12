Cardinals Signing LB Mykal Walker

Jordan Schultz reports the Cardinals are signing LB Mykal Walker to a contract on Wednesday.
Walker, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.
Atlanta opted to waive him last August and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.
He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.
In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
