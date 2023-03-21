Cardinals Signing OL Dennis Daley To Two-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announce they’ve agreed to terms with former Titans OL Dennis Daley on a two-year deal, according to Darren Urban of the team’s official site.
Daley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August of last year.
In 2022, Daley appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started 15 times.
