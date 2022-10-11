Cardinals Signing RB Corey Clement To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing RB Corey Clement to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

OL Danny Isidora DL Manny Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) CB Jace Whittaker DL Antwaun Woods LB Chandler Wooten S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore NT Andrew Brown WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) WR Stanley Berryhill DB Nate Hairston S Chris Banjo K Matt Ammendola G Koda Martin TE Maxx Williams RB Corey Clement

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team.

From there, Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with the Giants last year but was released before the start of the season.

Clement ultimately wound up signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys a few days after being released from the Giants. He caught on with the Ravens over the offseason but was cut loose in August.

In 2021, Clement appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 140 yards on 33 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and one touchdown.