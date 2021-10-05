Cardinals Signing RB Tavien Feaster To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals are signing RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad on Tuesday.
The full list of players now on the Cardinals practice squad includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Greg Dortch
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- TE Ross Travis
- DB Jace Whittaker
- DB James Wiggins
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- WR Josh Doctson (COVID-19)
- DB Rasul Douglas
- DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter
- T Eric Smith
- DB Quinton Dunbar
- G Danny Isidora
- C Michal Menet
- G Zack Johnson
- RB Tavien Feaster
Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.
Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.
During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.
