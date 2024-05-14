Cardinals Signing Second-Round CB Max Melton & Third-Round OL Isaiah Adams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing second-round CB Max Melton to a rookie contract. The team is also signing third-round OL Isaiah Adams to his rookie deal.

Melton, 21, is the younger brother of Packers WR Bo Melton. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Wilson mentions that Melton is signing a four-year, $8.888 million deal that includes a $3.284 million signing bonus.

In four seasons with Rutgers, Melton appeared in 41 games and recorded 111 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

Adams, 23, hails from Ajax, Ontario, Canada. He was named Third Team All Big-Ten in 2023. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 71 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

He is projected to sign a four-year, $5,931,647 contract that includes a $1,133,925 signing bonus and will carry a $1,078,481 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In his three seasons at Illinois, Adams played in and started 25 games along the offensive line.