The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have activated TE David Njoku and LB Denzel Perryman from injured reserve and both will play against the Ravens tonight.

we’ve activated TE david njoku and LB denzel perryman + other roster moves ahead of tonight’s game → https://t.co/IFDMUr9rVT https://t.co/keXrft21LB — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 16, 2026

The Chargers also placed OL Branson Taylor on injured reserve and elevated DT Myles Adams.

Njoku, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

Testing the free agent market this past offseason, Njoku inked a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Perryman, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent before joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal the last three off-seasons.

In 2025, Perryman appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defended.