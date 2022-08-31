Chargers Announce 14 Practice Squad Signings

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Chargers Logo

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. T Zack Bailey
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. DL Christian Covington
  4. DL Joe Gaziano
  5. CB Kemon Hall
  6. CB Michael Jacquet
  7. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  8. OLB Carlo Kemp
  9. S Raheem Layne
  10. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  11. WR Jason Moore Jr.
  12. WR Joe Reed
  13. T Foster Sarell
  14. DB Mark Webb Jr.

Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract last year.  

In 2021, Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

