Chargers Re-Signing DL Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing DL Morgan Fox, according to his agency.

Ian Rapoport adds that the team is giving Fox a two-year deal.

Fox, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Fox to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal before he joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2021 but was cut loose after just one season.

The Chargers brought Fox back on a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2022, Fox appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers. He tallied 38 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.