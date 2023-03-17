Chargers Re-Signing P JK Scott To Two-Year, $4M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers are re-signing P JK Scott to a two-year, $4 million deal on Friday.

Scott, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when Green Bay cut him loose and he caught on with the Jaguars in December 2021.

He signed on with the Chargers last offseason and became their starting punter.

In 2022, Scott appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 73 punt attempts with a 43.6 average, five touchbacks, 28 punts inside the 20, and a long of 60 yards.