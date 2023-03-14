Chargers Re-Signing RT Trey Pipkins

The Los Angeles Chargers have reached a three-year deal with RT Trey Pipkins III, according to Lindsey Thiry.

Pipkins, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Sioux Falls. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,397,072 rookie contract including an $877,072 signing bonus.

Pipkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Pipkins appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, making 14 starts for them at right tackle.