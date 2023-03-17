Chargers Re-Signing TE Donald Parham

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers are re-signing TE Donald Parham.

The Chargers declined to tender Parham as a restricted free agent, so this deal should come in less than the low-round tender of nearly $2.5 million.

Parham, 25, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2022, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught ten passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.