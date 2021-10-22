Chargers Re-Signing WR K.J. Hill To Practice Squad

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Chargers are re-signing WR/return specialist K.J. Hill to their practice squad on Friday after he officially passed through waivers unclaimed.

The Chargers will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

Hill, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.39 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 this season.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in six games and recorded six punt returns for 41 yards (6.8 YPR) and three kickoff returns for 50 yards (16.7) and no touchdowns.