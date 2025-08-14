Chargers Signing CB Harrison Hand

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports the Chargers are signing CB Harrison Hand.

In correspondence, the Chargers are waiving WR Dez Fitzpatrick with an injury designation.

Hand, 26, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781, but was cut loose going into this third season. The Giants claimed him off waivers only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

Hand caught on with the Bears’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season. He signed with the Falcons earlier this offseason but was placed on injured reserve earlier in camp.

In 2022, Hand appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.