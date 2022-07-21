Chargers Signing DE Carlo Kemp

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing LB Carlo Kemp, according to his agent.

Pumped for #Michigan alum Carlo Kemp signing with the @chargers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) July 21, 2022

Kemp, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. Green Bay ultimately decided to release him prior to the start of the regular season.

From there, Kemp caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad back in December but was ultimately cut loose just a few days later.

Kemp appeared in 45 games during his five year career at Michigan. He accrued 81 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had one fumble recovery. Kemp was voted as an All-Big Ten honoree in 2019.