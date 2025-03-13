Chargers Signing DL Naquan Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing DL Naquan Jones to a contract, according to his agent.

The Chargers have made a few different moves to try and shore up their defensive tackle spot and Jones will compete to be in the mix there.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Titans re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 but waived him in November. He caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins practice squad before being signed back by the Cardinals.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded 27 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass deflections.