Chargers Signing G Senio Kelemete Off 49ers Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing veteran G Senio Kelemete off the 49ers’ practice squad.

Kelemete will give Los Angeles a veteran option to compete at guard after the Chargers lost starting G Oday Aboushi to a torn ACL this week.

Kelemete, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He spent just over a year in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract and he was set to be a restricted free agent before signing a two-year deal with the Saints in 2016. The Texans signed Kelemete to a three-year, $12 million deal in 2018 and he returned to Houston on a one-year extension last year.

Houston released Kelemete this past February. He caught on with the 49ers in June only to be cut again coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2020, Kelemete appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made five starts for them.