Chargers Signing Sebastian Joseph-Day To Three-Year, $24 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign DT Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers continue to add and overhaul their defense as the look to make a playoff push next year.

Rapoport also notes that the deal is worth $15 million guaranteed.

Joseph-Day, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before becoming an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2021, Joseph-Day appeared seven games for the Rams and recorded 38 tackles and three tackles for loss by way of three sacks.