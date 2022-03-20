Chargers Signing TE Gerald Everett To Two-Year, $12M Deal

Per his agency, the Chargers are signing TE Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million contract. Ian Rapoport reports that the deal also includes $8 million fully guaranteed and has a maximum value of $13.5 million.

Everett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract and signed on with the Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent.

Seattle signed him to a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal last offseason and he is now moving on after the team acquired TE Noah Fant and re-signed TE Will Dissly.

In 2021, Everett appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 receptions for 478 yards (10 YPC) and four touchdowns.