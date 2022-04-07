Chargers Signing WR DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing KR/WR DeAndre Carter to a contract on Thursday, according to Ben Standig.

Carter recently met with the Bears and Chargers, but it appears as though Los Angeles proved to be his best option in the end.

Carter, 28, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears. Carter then caught on with Washington during the 2021 season.

In 2021, Carter appeared in 17 games for Washington catching 24 passes for 296 yards (12.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.