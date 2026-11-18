Per the wire, the Chiefs activated DT Omarr Norman-Lott and placed TE Jared Wiley on injured reserve after he fractured his ankle this past week.

As for Norman-Lott, he is a second-round pick returning from a torn ACL, an injury that occurred in October of last year.

Norman-Lott, 24, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers but was sought after entering the 2025 draft.

The Chiefs used the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Norman-Lott. He signed a four-year, $7,200,376 contract with a $1,876,636 signing bonus.

In 2025, Norman-Lott appeared in five games for the Chiefs, recording five total tackles and a sack.