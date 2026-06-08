Chiefs Also Signing First-Round CB Mansoor Delane

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are signing first-round CB Mansoor Delane to a four-year, $41.9 million fully guaranteed rookie deal.

Delane is the fifth Chiefs’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal, as first-round DT Peter Woods was also signed today. Here’s a look at Kansas City’s 2026 draft class:

Delane, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 55th-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Severn, Maryland. He committed to Virginia Tech where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU for his final year and was an All-American.

The Chiefs traded up with the Browns for the sixth pick of the 2026 draft to select Delane. He signed a four-year, $41.9 million fully guaranteed rookie deal with a fifth-year option for 2030.

In his collegiate career, Delane appeared in 44 games over four seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU. He recorded 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 27 passes defended and four forced fumbles.