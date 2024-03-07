Chiefs Re-Signing LB Drue Tranquill To Three-Year, $19M Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are giving LB Drue Tranquill a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Jeremy Fowler first reported that the Chiefs and Tranquill were expected to come together on a contract extension.

Tranquill, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.2 million contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason.

In 2023, Tranquill appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and tallied 78 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles.