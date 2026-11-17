Per Charles Goldman, the Chiefs are signing TE John FitzPatrick and RB E.J. Smith to the practice squad.

The Chiefs cut WRs Bub Means and Jacob De Jesus from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Means, 25, started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Louisiana Tech and then eventually to Pittsburgh. The Saints selected him with the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,093,720 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $254,276 but was let go shortly after roster cutdowns. Means had a stint with the Browns practice squad before signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad at the beginning of November.

In 2024, Means appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught nine passes on 15 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.