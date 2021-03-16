Chiefs Re-Signing DE Taco Charlton

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing DE Taco Charlton to a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Charlton is coming off of a leg fracture that led to him being placed on injured reserve last year.

Charlton, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.

Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract last May.

In 2020, Charlton appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.