Chiefs Re-Signing DL Tershawn Wharton To One-Year, $2M Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing DL Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Ari Meirov.

Wharton, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL late last season, so he could be a candidate to open the season on the PUP list.

Wharton, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Wharton appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.