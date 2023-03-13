Chiefs Re-Signing DL Tershawn Wharton To One-Year, $2M Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing DL Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Ari Meirov.
Wharton, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL late last season, so he could be a candidate to open the season on the PUP list.
Wharton, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.
He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
In 2022, Wharton appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!