Chiefs Re-Signing WR Marquise Brown To One-Year Contract Worth Up To $11M

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Chiefs are re-signing WR Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2024, Brown appeared in two games and recorded nine receptions for 91 yards.

We will have more on Brown as it becomes available.