Chiefs Signing Clemson WR Justyn Ross As UDFA

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are signing former Clemson WR Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

Ross was widely seen as a future first-round pick after an outstanding first two seasons at Clemson. But a congenital spine condition threw his entire football future into question.

He returned to play for Clemson in 2021 but NFL teams obviously had major medical question marks about him, hence his fall out of the draft.

Ross, 22, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Ross to Broncos WR Tim Patrick.

For his career, Ross appeared in 39 games and made 24 starts, recording 158 receptions for 2,379 yards (15.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.