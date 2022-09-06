Chiefs Signing DB James Wiggins, Releasing DE Azur Kamara From PS

The Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they are signing DB James Wiggins to their practice squad and releasing DE Azur Kamara in a corresponding move.
The following is a current list of Chiefs practice squad members:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- LB Jack Cochrane
- RB Jerrion Ealy
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- LB Elijah Lee
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- DT Taylor Stallworth
- TE Kendall Blanton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DB James Wiggins
Wiggins, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day.
Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December.
In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.
