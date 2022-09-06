Chiefs Signing DB James Wiggins, Releasing DE Azur Kamara From PS

The Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they are signing DB James Wiggins to their practice squad and releasing DE Azur Kamara in a corresponding move.

The following is a current list of Chiefs practice squad members:

S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

RB Jerrion Ealy

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

S Nazeeh Johnson

LB Elijah Lee

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

DT Taylor Stallworth

TE Kendall Blanton

LB Cole Christiansen

DB James Wiggins

Wiggins, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day.

Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December.

In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.