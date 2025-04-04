Chiefs Signing DE Janarius Robinson

SportsTrust Advisors announced their client, DE Janarius Robinson, signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday.

Robinson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,145,403 rookie contract but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts.

Robinson spent some time with the Eagles before signing on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Las Vegas later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded five total tackles and half a sack.