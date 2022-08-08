Chiefs Signing DE Matt Dickerson, Waiving DE Shilique Calhoun

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are signing DE Matt Dickerson to a deal and waiving DE Shilique Calhoun in a corresponding move.
Dickerson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.
Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent last offseason.
He then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.
In 2020, Dickerson appeared in 10 games and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!