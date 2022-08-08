Chiefs Signing DE Matt Dickerson, Waiving DE Shilique Calhoun

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are signing DE Matt Dickerson to a deal and waiving DE Shilique Calhoun in a corresponding move.

Dickerson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent last offseason.

He then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.

In 2020, Dickerson appeared in 10 games and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.