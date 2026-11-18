Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs are signing OT Fred Johnson to their practice squad with the intention of elevating him to the active roster.

Johnson visited Kansas City yesterday after the Eagles cut him, with no takers emerging before the trade deadline. The Chiefs’ offensive tackle depth has been tested this year, and Johnson offers more experience than their current options.

Johnson, 29, went undrafted out of Florida in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he spent a few years in Cincinnati. The Bengals initially tendered him as a restricted free agent but rescinded the tender.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers before getting cut and signing on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after. Johnson re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal back in 2023.

The Jaguars signed Johnson to a one-year contract last offseason and traded him to Philadelphia in August in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round. Philadelphia re-signed him to a one-year contract in March, then released him after the trade deadline.

In 2026, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles.