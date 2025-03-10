Chiefs Signing RB Elijah Mitchell

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Chiefs are signing RB Elijah Mitchell to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million.

Mitchell, 26, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and rushed for 281 yards on 75 carries (3.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also added 14 yards receiving on six reception catches.