Chiefs Signing S Mike Edwards

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing S Mike Edwards to a contractor Friday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Edwards, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 82 tackles, one sack, an interception, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.