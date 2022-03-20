Chiefs Signing T Geron Christian To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are signing former Commanders and Texans T Geron Christian to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Christian, 25, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus.

Christian was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Christian appeared in 14 games for the Texans, making eight total starts for the team.