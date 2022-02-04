Chiefs Signing WR Justin Watson To Futures Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are signing former Buccaneers WR Justin Watson to a futures deal after he visited with the team on Friday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Watson, 25, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53 man roster.

He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He was waived back in January before being re-added to the practice squad.

In 2021, Watson appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded no statistics.