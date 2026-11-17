Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs hosted five players for a workout on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

TE John Fitzpatrick DT Aaron Graves DT Eric Johnson K Matt Prater DT J.R. Singleton

Prater is an interesting name since the Chiefs already have Harrison Butker on the roster and Justin Tucker on the practice squad.

Of the group, FitzPatrick was the only one signed to a contract.

Prater, 42, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021. Arizona re-signed him to another deal in 2023.

The Bills signed Prater to a contract at the start of last season.

In 2025, Prater appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made 18 of 20 field goal attempts (90 percent) and 46 of 49 extra points.