Colts Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 13 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

DT Curtis Brooks DE Kameron Cline WR Keke Coutee S Marcel Dabo WR Ethan Fernea TE Nikola Kalinic T Jordan Murray RB D’Vonte Price CB Will Redmond LB Forrest Rhyne TE Jared Scott CB Chris Wilcox DT Chris Williams

Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by the Texans.

The Colts later signed Coutee to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday.

In 2021, Coutee appeared in two games for the Colts and caught one pass for five yards receiving.