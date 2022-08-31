Colts Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 13 players to their practice squad. 

The full list includes:

  1. DT Curtis Brooks
  2. DE Kameron Cline
  3. WR Keke Coutee
  4. S Marcel Dabo
  5. WR Ethan Fernea
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic
  7. T Jordan Murray
  8. RB D’Vonte Price
  9. CB Will Redmond
  10. LB Forrest Rhyne
  11. TE Jared Scott
  12. CB Chris Wilcox
  13. DT Chris Williams

Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by the Texans. 

The Colts later signed Coutee to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday. 

In 2021, Coutee appeared in two games for the Colts and caught one pass for five yards receiving.

