Colts Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 13 players to their practice squad.
The full list includes:
- DT Curtis Brooks
- DE Kameron Cline
- WR Keke Coutee
- S Marcel Dabo
- WR Ethan Fernea
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- T Jordan Murray
- RB D’Vonte Price
- CB Will Redmond
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- TE Jared Scott
- CB Chris Wilcox
- DT Chris Williams
Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by the Texans.
The Colts later signed Coutee to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday.
In 2021, Coutee appeared in two games for the Colts and caught one pass for five yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!