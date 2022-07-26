Colts GM: No Discussions About Signing Julio Jones, Re-Signing T.Y. Hilton Still An Option

Colts GM Chris Ballard shut down any speculation about Indianapolis being a landing spot for free agent WR Julio Jones.

The former Falcon and Titan would reunite with QB Matt Ryan if he signed with the Colts but Ballard shut down any speculation: “Those reports are wrong.”

However, Ballard did add veteran WR T.Y. Hilton is still potentially in the mix to come back, depending on how the Colts’ receiving corps looks during camp.

There are also reportedly a couple of other teams interested in signing Hilton.

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut.

In 2021, Jones played in 10 games recording 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Hilton, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason, but was able to return later in the season.

In 2021, Hilton appeared in nine games for the Colts and caught 23 of 37 targets for 331 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

