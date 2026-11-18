The Colts are 3-7 with QB Daniel Jones starting every game, but there hasn’t been any inkling that HC Shane Steichen will make a change at the position. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Steichen’s loyalty to Jones has to do with the options behind him, and the coach is simply “not motivated” to play Anthony Richardson.

Fowler writes that Richardson and fellow backup QB Riley Leonard struggled in training camp, and it seems to have carried over into their regular season.

Although Fowler thinks Richardson is poised for spot duty at some point with Indianapolis struggling, he doesn’t see Steichen benching Jones “unless absolutely necessary.”

Jones has been a part of the Colts’ struggles with seven touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 1,830 yards. Although Indianapolis beat the Dolphins 24-22 in Week 10, Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Despite Jones’ woes, Steichen already indicated that he’s sticking with him as their starting in Week 11’s Thursday Night game against the Texans.

“He’ll be starting this week,” Steichen said, via Gregg Doyle of the Indianapolis Star.

When asked if he thinks Jones is the only NFL-ready quarterback on the roster, Steichen responded: “Right now, Daniel Jones is our quarterback.”

As for what the bar is for making a change at quarterback, Steichen said he takes everything into account and studies film to determine where mistakes were made.

“Yeah, that’s a good question,” Steichen said. “I think I take everything into account. I always go back and look at the film and make sure like, on this play, was it his fault? Was it someone else’s fault? I think there’s a lot that goes into it. Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward.”

Richardson was asked if he wonders what it will take for him to see the field, saying he doesn’t give it much thought but is staying ready for his opportunity.

“No, not really,” Richardson said. “I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. I’m preparing, making sure I’m ready. So when the opportunity does come and they’re ready for me to go, I’m ready.”

Richardson, 24, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.