The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Johnathan Edwards from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Colts also officially signed WR Samori Toure to the practice squad.

Edwards, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane following the 2025 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster coming out of camp and remained on the roster for his entire rookie season before making the roster again this year.

He was waived in September but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2026, Edwards has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded one tackle