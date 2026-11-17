The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed WR Quez Watkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Colts placed LB Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Watkins, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal last year but waived him coming out of the preseason before bringing him back to the practice squad.

He never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Cardinals. Watkins returned to the Eagles on a futures contract this past January but was released coming out of the preseason. He then signed with the Colts’ practice squad in early October.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.