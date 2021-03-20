Colts Re-Signing CB Xavier Rhodes To One-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Colts are re-signing CB Xavier Rhodes to a one-year contract on Saturday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rhodes receives a one-year contract worth $6.5 million.

Rhodes was one of the best available players overall at this point in free agency.

Rhodes, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts.

In 2020, Rhodes appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 12 passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.