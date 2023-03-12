Colts Re-Signing DL Tyquan Lewis To One-Year, $2.1M Deal

Joel Erickson reports that the Colts are re-signing DL Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million.

Lewis, 28, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured reserve due to a non-contact knee injury.

He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million. He re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in seven games for the Colts, recording 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.