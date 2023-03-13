Colts Re-Signing LB E.J. Speed To Two-Year, $8m Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing LB E.J. Speed to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to Jordan Schultz.

Speed, 27, was selected in the 5th round of the 2019 draft by the Colts. He’s coming off of the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract he signed with Indianapolis.

In 2022, Speed appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and finished with 60 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.