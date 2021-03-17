Colts Re-Signing RB Marlon Mack To One-Year, $2M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are re-signing RB Marlon Mack to a one-year, $2 million contract on Wednesday.

Josina Anderson also reports Mack’s $2 million salary is guaranteed.

Mack, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Week 1 of last season.

Mack, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2019, Mack appeared in 14 games for the Colts and rushed for 1,091 yards on 247 carries (4.4 YPC) and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with 14 receptions for 82 yards receiving.