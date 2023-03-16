Colts Signing QB Gardner Minshew

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a contract.

Minshew reportedly receives a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with upside from there.

The Colts met with Minshew earlier in the day and it looks like things went well enough for Indianapolis to get a deal done.

The expectation is that the Colts will be looking draft a quarterback this year, but Minshew could very get an opportunity to start for them, depending on things go this summer.

Minshew, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Minshew appeared in five games for the Eagles and completed 44 of 76 pass attempts for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown.

