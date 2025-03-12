Colts Signing RB Khalil Herbert

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are signing veteran RB Khalil Herbert to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.