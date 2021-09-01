Colts Signing S Shawn Davis To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Colts are signing rookie S Shawn Davis to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Davis, 22, is a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a $307,331 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.