ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Colts are signing WR Samori Toure to the practice squad.

Toure, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure in 2024, and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract but he was among their cuts before the season.

Toure had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints, but he was waived this offseason. He then caught on with the Eagles in June but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Toure appeared in one game for the Saints and caught one pass for three yards.